British Wool has said that it saw selected demand for wool at its two most recent auctions on September 6 and August 16.

At both auctions, British Wool had limited its offer to just over one million kgs. It said that with alternative supplies available on the market, end-users on holidays and lack of clarity on energy support for processors and end consumers, it had no need to sell at this point in the season.

September auction

The auction on September 6, comprised a total of 155 lots with a total weight of 1,066t. This was made up of 523 lots of old-season wool with a total weight of 91t, and 132 lots of new-season wool with a total weight of 975t.

This auction achieved a 64% clearance, selling 95 lots with a total weight of 684t. Price trends were generally firm, British Wool said, to 2% cheaper where sold.

The average greasy price was 77.1p/kg.

The clearances by wool type were as follows:

Fine wool 31%;

Medium wool 71%;

Mule wool 67%;

Hill wool 40%;

Mountain wool 85%;

Lamb 50%.

August auction

The August offer comprised 177 lots with a total weight of 1,067t. This was made up of 53 lots of old-season wool with a total weight of 163t, and 124 lots of new-season wool with a total weight of 904t.

Across the catalogue as a whole, British Wool achieved a 64% clearance at the auction, selling 113 lots with a total weight of 681t.

Price trends were generally firm and to the buyers’ favour, British Wool said.

And, the average greasy price was up 6% sale-on-sale at 78.0p/kg.

The clearances by wool type were as follows: