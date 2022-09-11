To ensure that calves get off to the best start this autumn-calving season, feeding them adequate colostrum is important.

Colostrum is a source of maternal antibodies, which aid the calf when fighting off disease or sickness in early life.

Autumn calving

Getting high-quality colostrum into calves is extremely important for young calves.

Calves are born with no immunity and colostrum is the only way that calves can get these maternal antibodies.

When feeding calves colostrum, it is important to remember the 1,2,3 rule.

Using the 1,2,3 rule:

Use the first milk (colostrum) from the cow; Feed the calf colostrum within the first two-hours of birth; Calves must be offered at least 3L of good-quality colostrum.

Stomach tubing

The stomach tubing of calves is an effective way of ensuring that calves get enough colostrum.

But if done incorrectly it can have potentially fatal consequences, as the colostrum may enter the lungs of the calf.

When tubing calves there are some simple steps that can be followed:

Image source: Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB)

Before the tube is used it should be inspected for damage; if the tube is damaged in any way it should not be used;

Once the tube has been inspected for damage, it should be moistened/softened at the end with warm water;

While standing, place their back into a corner, with one hand under the muzzle to keep the head and neck in a natural position;

Slowly pass the tube over the tongue to the back of the mouth, ensuring the tube enters the oesophagus. You should be extremely careful to ensure the tube enters the oesophagus and not the windpipe;

When the tube is in the correct location, the calf should be comfortable and swallowing;

But, before you allow the colostrum to flow through the tube, the placement of the tube should be double checked . This can be checked by feeling the calves neck area. You should be able to feel the stomach tube – if not, the tube may be in the windpipe;

Once you have ensured the tube is correctly placed you can allow the colostrum to flow.

It is important to remember to work calmly and quietly to minimise stress placed on the calf.

You should also take your time when doing the process to avoid errors and mistakes.