The Carrick Prolific Ewe Lamb Breeders Group held its annual sale last weekend, at which prices topped €206/head.
The sale encompassed 700 lambs, consisting of Suffolk, Sufftex, Texel, Aber, Belclare, Mule and Cheviot-cross lambs.
The average price achieved at the sale, which had a clearance rate of 75%, was €134.90.
The majority of lambs on offer weighed in excess of 40kg with a couple of pens weighing between 30kg and 40kg.
Suffolk-cross ewe lambs averaged €149/head and sold up to a top price of €194/head.
Sufftex ewe lambs averaged €146/head and sold to a high of €164/head.
Texel-cross ewe lambs averaged €136.33, and sold to a high of €206/head.
Aber ewe lambs averaged just over €131/head and sold to a high of €132/head.
Mule ewe lambs averaged €126/head and sold to a high of €134/head. A single pen of Belclare lambs that weighed 31kg sold for €88/head.
Cheviot-cross ewe lambs were a hard sell on the day, with only one pen selling for €168/head.
At the end of the sale, five ewe lambs were auctioned off for charity, with the proceeds going to Sligo Cancer Services.
The five lambs sold for a grand total of €2,210.