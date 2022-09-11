The Carrick Prolific Ewe Lamb Breeders Group held its annual sale last weekend, at which prices topped €206/head.

The sale encompassed 700 lambs, consisting of Suffolk, Sufftex, Texel, Aber, Belclare, Mule and Cheviot-cross lambs.

The average price achieved at the sale, which had a clearance rate of 75%, was €134.90.

The majority of lambs on offer weighed in excess of 40kg with a couple of pens weighing between 30kg and 40kg.

Suffolk-cross ewe lambs averaged €149/head and sold up to a top price of €194/head. First-prize lambs picked out from the Sufftex and Suffolk lambs bred by Paul Rooney

Sufftex ewe lambs averaged €146/head and sold to a high of €164/head.

Texel-cross ewe lambs averaged €136.33, and sold to a high of €206/head. First-prize Texels bred by John Joe and Patrick Byrne

Aber ewe lambs averaged just over €131/head and sold to a high of €132/head.

Mule ewe lambs averaged €126/head and sold to a high of €134/head. A single pen of Belclare lambs that weighed 31kg sold for €88/head.

Cheviot-cross ewe lambs were a hard sell on the day, with only one pen selling for €168/head. First-prize mule lambs bred by Sean Connolly

At the end of the sale, five ewe lambs were auctioned off for charity, with the proceeds going to Sligo Cancer Services.

The five lambs sold for a grand total of €2,210.