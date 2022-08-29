The Carrick Prolific Ewe Lamb Breeders’ group is set to host its annual sale next weekend.

The 4th annual sale is taking place next Saturday (September 3) at the Showgrounds in Carrick-On-Shannon.

Viewing is from 12:00p.m on the day and the sale, which is set to see over 700 lambs on offer, is due to kick off at 2:00p.m.

Speaking ahead of the sale, Cathal McCauley, on behalf of the group said: “As a group, we strive to breed prolific ewe lambs and pass them onto farmers in order for them to improve the prolificacy of their flocks.

“The quality of lambs has been improving each year and farmers will have a great choice of over 700 lambs to choose from on the day [of the sale].

“A number of breeds will be on offer, which include: Suffolk; Sufftex; Texel; Mule; Aber; Belclare; and Cheviot-cross ewe lambs.

“Farmers in the group have really been striving to produce better-quality lambs every year, with lambs coming from top flocks scanning over 2.0 lambs/ewe.

“Lambs are coming from counties Sligo, Roscommon and Leitrim, and will be fit for breeding this year.”

Lambs will be grouped in pens of six, eight and 10. Bidding will be available ringside, and online through LSL auctions.

Check out the action from last year’s sale below, where this pen of Suffolk ewe lambs sold for €156/head. Taking in the action at the Carrick Prolific Ewe Lamb Breeders sale in Carrick-On-Shannon this evening. This pen of 43kg Suffolk-cross ewe lambs sold for €156/head. Listen in (below) as the bids fly in @AgrilandIreland pic.twitter.com/jIth5KAfBh— Michael Geary (@michaelg242) August 20, 2021

Charity auction

On the day of the sale, a charity auction will be also be held.

Five donated lambs, including one pedigree registered Texel lamb, will be auctioned off on the day.

All proceeds from the sale of the five lambs will be donated to Sligo Cancer Services.