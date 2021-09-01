Last Friday week, (August 20), the Carrick Prolific Ewe Lamb Breeders’ Group held its third annual sale at the Showgrounds, in Carrick-On-Shannon.
This year’s sale was met with an easier trade compared to last year – although, this wasn’t down to a lack of quality, as the lambs on offer were of very good quality and presented very well.
Not only had prospective buyers a chance to buy quality, but they also had a wide selection of breeds to choose from, which included: Suffolk; Sufftex; Texel; Charollais; Rouge; Aber; Belclare; Mule; and Cheviot-cross lambs.
Lambs were penned in groups of between eight and 10 in general.
Speaking to Agriland after the sale, Cathal McCauley of the group said: “There was a great yard full of quality stock here at the Showgrounds.
“There was a great selection of different breeds of ewe lambs for prospective buyers to choose from.
“The quality of lambs coming to Carrick has been improving since the inaugural sale three years ago and buyers were able to buy ewe lambs at affordable prices once again this year, and were very happy going home.
“Numbers on offer were up again this year and we are already looking forward to next year’s sale.”
Looking at the trade, Suffolk-cross lambs saw the biggest turnout and averaged €138.60/head on the night, with a pen of 10 lambs topping this breed category at €172/head.
Up next were Sufftex lambs and again, these sold very well and averaged just under €150/head (€147.77/head).
Next up into the ring were Texel-cross lambs. Prices ranged from €120/head up to just over €160/head, with the average price across the breed coming in at just over €137/head.
Charollais-cross lambs were shown to the ring next and averaged €139/head – with the top price pen of Charollais-cross lambs coming in at €150/head.
A small entry of Rouge-cross lambs averaged €137/head – with prices topping €140/head.
Aber-cross lambs were next in line and averaged €125/head – with the top price pen of lambs making €135/head.
Into the ring next were Belclare-cross ewe lambs and they averaged €115/head on the day.
The last two breeds into the ring at the Showgrounds were Mule and Cheviot-cross ewe lambs.
Mule lambs averaged €137/head with a pen of eight lambs topping the breed at €160/head.
Last through the ring were Cheviot-cross lambs and they averaged €127/head.