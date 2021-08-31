The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is holding a webinar with the UK government next week on exporting agri-food goods from the EU to Great Britain from October 1.

The webinar on Thursday, September 9 at 9:00a.m will provide details on securing health certification and the procedures and systems at borders.

Following presentations from UK and Irish government officials, there will be an exchange with UK and Irish trade associations that covers the main challenges and issues.

The event will conclude with a question and answer session with UK and Irish officials.

The link to the webinar and the agenda will be sent to registered participants before the event.

Agri-businesses urged to prepare

Earlier this summer, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue urged agri-businesses to prepare for the trade changes.

The minister said:

“The UK will introduce new checks on certain food and agricultural products from October 1. Businesses exporting these types of products to the UK, excluding Northern Ireland, face changes, including pre-notification and new health certificate requirements.

“It’s crucial that exporters fully understand these new UK import requirements and ensure everyone in the supply chain, from their UK customers to their logistics providers, are clear on their roles and responsibilities and can meet them,” he added.

No new procedures apply to goods moving between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland because of the Protocol on Ireland / Northern Ireland.

