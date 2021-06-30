Chilled meats from Great Britain, such as sausages, which would otherwise be prohibited in Northern Ireland, will continue to move from Great Britain to Northern Ireland after the UK and the EU agreed to extend the grace period until September 30.

The extension means that Northern Ireland consumers will be able to buy chilled meat products from Great Britain, and allows for further discussions to continue on a permanent solution.

Cabinet Minister Lord Frost said:

“We are pleased we have been able to agree a sensible extension on chilled meats moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland – one that does not require rules in the rest of the UK to align with future changes in EU agrifood rules.

“This is a positive first step but we still need to agree a permanent solution – Northern Ireland is an integral part of the United Kingdom and its consumers should be able to enjoy products they have bought from Great Britain for years.

“This is a very clear sign that the Protocol has to be operated in a pragmatic and proportionate way.

“The chilled meats issue is only one of a very large number of problems with the way the Protocol is currently operating.

“The UK government proposed to the EU that it would be sensible to extend the chilled meats grace period, on certain conditions, and detailed discussions have followed between the UK government and the Commission,” he added.

“Crucially, the agreement does not require the rest of the UK to align with any changes in EU agrifood rules during the grace period – there is no dynamic alignment.

“Otherwise, the arrangements for the extension are largely the same as those agreed in December.

“The UK will aim to introduce product-level labelling as soon as practicable but businesses will be given time and support to put the arrangements in place,” he concluded.