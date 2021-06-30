A long-term vision for the EU’s rural areas has been put forward by the European Commission today (Wednesday, June 30).

According to the commission, the vision identifies the “challenges and concerns” that European rural areas are facing, as well as highlighting “some of the most promising opportunities that are available to these regions”.

Vision for European rural areas

Based on foresight and wide consultations with citizens and other actors in rural areas, today’s vision proposes a Rural Pact and a Rural Action Plan, “which aim to make our rural areas stronger, connected, resilient and prosperous”, the commission said in a statement, adding:

“To successfully respond to the megatrends and challenges posed by globalisation, urbanisation, ageing and to reap the benefits of the green and digital transitions, place-sensitive policies and measures are needed that take into the account the diversity of EU’s territories, their specific needs and relative strengths.

Rural challenges highlighted by the commission include an older population, underdeveloped infrastructure, lack of connectivity, an absence of diverse employment options and a limited access to services – which all make rural areas less attractive to live and work in.

However, at the same time, rural areas are also “active players in the EU’s green and digital transitions”.

To resolve this, the EU Commission says reaching the targets of the EU’s digital ambitions for 2030 can “provide more opportunities for the sustainable development of rural areas beyond agriculture, farming and forestry, developing new perspectives for the growth of manufacturing and especially services and contributing to improved geographical distribution of services and industries”.

This long-term vision for the EU’s rural areas aims to address those challenges and concerns, by building on the emerging opportunities of the EU’s green and digital transitions and on the lessons learnt from the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition it will identify means to improve rural quality of life, achieve balanced territorial development and stimulate economic growth.

Rural action plan

The commission has put forward an action plan to prompt sustainable, cohesive and integrated rural development.

The institution highlighted that the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) and the Cohesion Policy “will be fundamental in supporting and implementing this action plan, while being accompanied by a number of other EU policy areas that together will turn this vision into a reality”.

The vision and action plan identify four areas of action, supported by flagship initiatives, to enable:

Stronger: focus on empowering rural communities, improving access to services and facilitating social innovation;

Connected: to improve connectivity both in terms of transport and digital access;

Resilient: preserving natural resources and greening farming activities to counter climate change while also ensuring social resilience through offering access to training courses and diverse quality job opportunities;

Prosperous: to diversify economic activities and improve the value added of farming and agri-food activities and agri-tourism.

The European Commission will support and monitor the implementation of the EU Rural Action Plan and update it on a regular basis on a regular basis to ensure that it remains relevant. It will also continue to liaise with member states and rural actors to maintain a dialogue on rural issues. Furthermore, “rural proofing” will be put in place whereby EU policies are reviewed through a rural lens. The aim is to better identify and take into consideration the potential impact and implication of a Commission policy initiative on rural jobs, growth and sustainable development.

Finally, a rural observatory will be set up within the European Commission to further improve data collection and analysis on rural areas.

This, it was added, will provide evidence to inform policy-making in relation to rural development and support the implementation of the Rural Action Plan.

In terms of next steps, it was noted that, by the end of 2021, the commission will link up with the Committee of the Regions to examine the path towards the goals of the vision – with the aim of achieving these by 2040.

By mid-2023, the commission will take stock of what actions financed by the EU and Member States have been carried out and programmed for rural areas.

A public report, that will be published in early 2024, will identify areas where enhanced support and finances are needed, as well as the way forward, based on the EU Rural Action Plan.