“Apathy, that verges on hostility, pervades every aspect” of the development of the organic sector in Ireland, according to Sinn Féin spokesperson on agriculture Matt Carthy.

Following recent hearings of the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine with farm organisations, Bord Bia, Teagasc and the Department of Agriculture, the deputy said that the “unambitious” approach by government in developing organics “also penetrates into statutory agencies”.

‘Woeful lack of ambition’

“The reputation of Irish agriculture is one of a quality premium product. Irish farmers should be well placed to leverage the ambitious target of the EU Farm to Fork strategy, to target at least 25% of agricultural land under organic production by 2030,” the Cavan-Monaghan TD said.

“Unfortunately, Ireland currently languishes towards the bottom of the table with under 2% under organic production, potentially damaging the reputation of Irish food production.

“The current government target of 7.5% is illustrative of this government’s woeful lack of ambition, matched only by what they have delivered to date.

“Minister of State Pippa Hackett lauded an investment at the beginning of this year with a target of up to 500 entrants, while the department’s own figures and number of applicants to the scheme reveal that we will be lucky to see half that number of new spaces taken up.”

The deputy said that the organic sector in this state is “plagued by a lack of vision and government support”.

‘Apathy pervades every aspect of organic development’

“Apathy, that verges on hostility, pervades every aspect of organic development,” he continued.

“Having engaged with many of those in the organics sector, I know that farmers are open to entering organics if the supports are there and if the training, expertise and marketing are provided.”

Recently, the deputy, along with Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, met with organic farmers in Co. Monaghan, and also visited the Irish Organic Mill.

“The experiences we heard were of a Department of Agriculture which provided barriers rather than assistance and are all too familiar,” deputy Carthy said.

“As well as supporting our climate action obligations, the development of the organics sector can provide a much needed income boost to our family farmers.

“Done right, organics can bring profitability and sustainability to Irish farms that currently have neither.

“The current government approach to organics is failing utterly – dramatic action based on ambition and vision is required at a ministerial level if we are to have any prospect of delivering on the undeniable potential.”