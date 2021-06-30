A potato-blight warning is in place for the entire country on Saturday, starting in the south and west before moving countrywide, according to Met Éireann.

The national weather service has issued an advisory stating that Munster, Connacht, and south Leinster are to be impacted by weather conditions that are conducive to the spread of potato blight on Saturday, July 3.

These conditions will spread to the rest of Leinster and Ulster on Sunday and Monday (July 4-5).

However, there will be good opportunities for spraying over the coming days – at least up to and including Thursday – with just some showers expected, and mostly light winds.

Spraying opportunities will become limited after that.

Drying conditions will be mostly good up to and including Thursday, despite light winds (due to, predominately, dry conditions), a few showers, and above average temperatures.

Conditions will deteriorate after this, according to Met Éireann.

According to the agricultural weather forecast from Met Éireann, soil moisture deficits are high in all soils throughout much of the country, ranging from 40-60mm.

These figures are lower in the northwest with deficits ranging from 15-25mm.

Deficits will increase further over the next few days before decreasing mainly in the southwest and west through the weekend and into next week.

Meanwhile, the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) has issued an orange fire warning that is effective from today until Sunday, July 5.



