An orange, or ‘high-fire risk‘ warning has been issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Effective from today (June 30), the forest-fire warning remains in place until Monday, July 5 but the risk phase is expected to peak on Friday, July 2.

According to the DAFM, the current dry-weather patterns and high temperatures pose a high risk to all areas where hazardous fuels such as dead grasses and shrub fuels such as heather and gorse exist. Fire weather data courtesy of European Commission Copernicus System, European Centre for Medium Range Weather Forecasting and Met Éireann

The DAFM said that the need for increased vigilance at this time cannot be overstated.

Fire-risk mitigation

The DAFM has warned forest visitors not to use barbeques or open fires at any stage.

Fire behaviour and spread rates are likely to be moderated by higher live fuel moisture levels in vegetation, but near drought conditions may exist on some site types, particularly on lowland peat sites and in eastern regions.

Forest owners and managers

All forest owners and managers are advised to prepare for likely outbreaks.

Fire lines, fire plans, and fire-suppression equipment should be reviewed and made ready and other relevant contingencies such as insurance, helicopter contracts, etc. must be checked and confirmed, the DAFM said.

Forest owners, farmers, rural dwellers and other countryside users are asked to be extremely vigilant and report any suspicious or illegal activity to the Gardaí and to report all fires immediately via 112/999.

The DAFM recommends that forest owners and managers should consider the mitigation measures that they can put in place to help prevent loss or damage to forest resources through fire.

Examples of such measures are:

Risk assessment – assess your property with regard to risk and mitigation factors; Prepare – plans should be developed for all forests, including a map showing access routes and assembly points for fire-fighting personnel and equipment and potential sources of water; Be vigilant – forest owners should be particularly vigilant during the high-risk period. Fire patrols may be warranted in known hotspots; Obey the law – it is an offence to cut, grub, burn or otherwise destroy any vegetation growing on any land not then cultivated between March 1 and August 31 in any year; Report fires immediately – if you see a fire, do not delay; report it immediately – 112/999; Report losses – if your forest is damaged.