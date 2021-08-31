Calls have been made for a “single national database for all dogs in the country” to help identify the owners of pets involved in dog attacks on sheep and livestock.

The calls have been made by the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), which argues that appropriate sanctions must be in place for owners who fail to control their dogs.

In addition, IFA Sheep Committee chairman Sean Dennehy said farmers are fearful that the new working arrangements arising from the government announcement today (Tuesday, August 31) may “add to the problem of dog attacks on livestock”, saying:

“We know that dog ownership increased during lockdown, and we also know that some people took on pets without realising the responsibilities that go with that.

“As people move about more freely, and some travel to work for part of the week, the danger is that their pets will have too much freedom,” he said.

He called on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue to implement the necessary controls as a matter of urgency to tackle the issue of irresponsible dog ownership.

Advertisement

Warning that farmers’ patience with the authorities on this issue has run out, Dennehy stressed that the recent horrific attack in Wicklow shows the message is not getting through to dog owners.

“The Minister for Agriculture must advance controls and enforcements for negligent dog owners. We need a single national database for all dogs in the country that identifies the dog owner who is responsible,” the chairman said.

“There must be appropriate sanctions in place for those who fail to have their dog under control at all times, and for those whose dogs are identified worrying or attacking livestock.”

The chairman said the “lack of action” from the government and local authorities to put appropriate sanctions in place to deal with the irresponsible behaviour of dog owners is unacceptable.

Concluding, Dennehy said the IFA ‘No Dogs Allowed’ campaign will continue, highlighting the damage uncontrolled dogs inflict on cattle and sheep and the urgent need for appropriate legislation to protect farmers and their livestock.

Related Stories: Animal welfare activists blockade UK dairy factory

Download Our Free App