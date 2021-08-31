The 2022-2023 Fulbright-EPA awards call is now open for applications.

The Fulbright Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) are offering an opportunity for a postgraduate student or scholar to travel to the US to study or research in the areas of:

Addressing climate change evidence needs;

Facilitating a green and circular economy;

Delivering a healthy environment;

Protecting and restoring our natural environment.

Applications should be relevant to the national environmental policy context and implementation of the UN Sustainable Development Goals in Ireland.

Relevant applications considering how best to integrate the use of Earth observation are particularly welcome.

Fulbright Awards for research and study

This week, the overall Fulbright Irish Awards 2022-2023 were launched.

The Fulbright Commission in Ireland partners with local and international agencies to offer additional funding in areas including environmental protection, agriculture, business and innovation, and health.

Advertisement

According to Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney, over the last 60 years, the programme has given thousands of individuals “the opportunity to pursue educational exchanges between Ireland and the US”.

Student applicants can do a full PhD or master’s degree in the US or portion of an ongoing Irish postgraduate degree.

2021 awardees

In 2021, there were three Fulbright-EPA awardees.

Caroline Dowling, a PhD candidate in plant genetics at University College Dublin (UCD), was given the opportunity to investigate the genetic variation in a hemp germplasm collection to characterise the genetic architecture of flowering time in hemp at Cornwell University in New York.

Iseult Sheehy, an MSc student of Development Practice at Trinity College Dublin (TCD) and executive coordinator of Natural Capital Ireland, is visiting the University of Mexico to conduct research on ecological-culturally responsive and value-based approaches to development.

Miriam Keegan, a primary school teacher and sustainable designer/educator, was chosen to complete her Masters in Fashion and Apparel Studies at the University of Delaware, focusing on social responsibility, supply chain management and sustainability.

Related Stories: Agri and environment students selected for coveted Fulbright award

Download Our Free App