‘The Hare’s Corner’, a new Clare-based biodiversity pilot project by Burrenbeo Trust, is helping landowners make a little more space for nature by creating mini-woodlands, ponds, and orchards – or a combination of all three – on their land.

The project is named after an old farming expression for an awkward section of field, which wasn’t intensively farmed and so was ‘left to nature’.

It aims to help Clare landowners create pocket-sized habitats that will be beneficial for both wildlife and farming.

Participation in The Hare’s Corner will come at no cost to the landowner and assistance with site assessments, permissions, training and costs towards materials and works will be provided through the project.

Coordinated by the Burrenbeo Trust, a Clare-based landscape charity, the project is being funded by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) through the European Innovation Partnerships Initiative (EIP)/locally led schemes, as well as Clare County Council and the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

Today, Minister of State at the DAFM, Senator Pippa Hackett joined Burrenbeo Trust, some of the local farmers, and representatives of Clare County Council and Irish Seedsavers to launch The Hare’s Corner.

Speaking at the event, Minister Hackett said:

“The Hare’s Corner is championing simple, straightforward measures for nature, and will use farmers’ knowledge of their own place and their own needs to help them to support nature, literally starting in a small corner.

“The collaboration among farmers, Irish Seedsavers, and the local authority will, hopefully, see farmers across Clare get involved and will benefit the local community also. I look forward to seeing the project progress.”

Pranjali Bhave, project coordinator for Burrenbeo Trust said:

“The Hare’s Corner is designed to be a simple, hassle-free way to support our farmers and landowners in responding to the climate and biodiversity crisis we find ourselves in.

“While the project is currently limited to Co. Clare, we hope the success and learnings from the project will help us expand its scope to other counties in future”.

Brendan Dunford, manager of the Burren Programme and a member of The Hare’s Corner project team said:

“By participating in this project, landowners will be helping increase biodiversity on their land, creating a natural legacy for future generations, but also increasing our collective resilience against the effects of climate change – for example by providing shade and water for livestock at times of drought, preventing soil erosion and enhancing water quality”.

Burrenbeo is now inviting expressions of interest from farmers, landowners and community groups across Co. Clare who want to participate.

Funding will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, subject to some basic selection criteria.

The phase-one call for applications is now open and will close on September 6. Further calls may be made subject to available funding.

You can find further information on the project and application form here.

