Ornua and the National Dairy Council (NDC) have announced the 12 farming-family finalists through to the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards for 2021.

The Quality Milk Awards – dubbed the ‘Oscars’ of the dairy industry – is an annual programme recognising standards of excellence in dairy farming across the country.

Dairy co-operatives are invited to nominate their top suppliers for the awards each year, and the nominees are assessed on milk quality test results and technical reports spanning a full 12-month period.

“Each finalist was put through intense scrutiny, including a thorough analysis of milk quality reports and technical data spanning 12 months,” said Professor Pat Wall from University College Dublin, who sat, along with Dr. Jack Kennedy (Irish Farmers Journal) and Dr. David Gleeson (Teagasc), on this year’s judging panel.

“The judging process also included an on-farm inspection to gain insights into areas such as animal welfare and sustainability,” he added.

2021 Quality Milk Award finalists

Hailing from eight different counties – with five coming from Cork alone – and representing 12 dairy co-ops, the 2021 Quality Milk Award’s finalists are as follows:

The Hurley family farm, Co. Cork – nominated by Barryroe;

The O’Sullivan family farm, Co. Cork – nominated by Dairygold;

The Kingston family farm, Co. Cork – nominated by Drinagh;

The McCarthy family farm, Co. Cork – nominated by Lisavaird;

The Barry family farm, Co. Cork – nominated by North Cork Creameries;

The Banville family farm, Co. Wexford – nominated by Glanbia Ireland;

The Fitzpatrick family farm, Co. Longford – nominated by Lakeland Dairies;

The Ormond family farm, Co. Tipperary – nominated by Centenary Thurles;

The McCarthy family farm, Co. Limerick – nominated by Kerry Agribusiness;

The Keane family farm, Co. Kerry – nominated by Lee Strand;

The O’Brien family farm, Co. Galway – nominated by Arrabawn Co-op;

The Hamm family farm, Co. Westmeath – nominated by Aurivo Co-op.

In recent times, the awards have placed increasing emphasis on quality, animal welfare and sustainable farm practices, with this year’s theme being ‘Irish Dairying: Delivering Sustainably’.

According to Zoe Kavanagh, CEO of the NDC, sustainable and transparent practices are now ‘more important than ever’.

“Irish dairy has one of the lowest carbon footprints internationally, primarily due to the unique grass-fed, family-based Irish farming system, which is extremely efficient and involves less intensive farming. It is in all our interests to continue to nurture that approach and support future generations to farm with excellence.”

Adhering to all governmental guidelines, this year’s awards will take place outdoors at Moorepark Dairy Open Day on Wednesday, September 15.

For more information on the NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards, click here.

