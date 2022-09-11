Fine Gael farming representatives have stressed the need for continued support of relief schemes to tackle the cost-of-living crisis in a recent meeting with Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe.

The delegation led by former Minister of State for Food, Forestry and Horticulture, Andrew Doyle raised a variety of key issues including support for families, farmers and businesses across rural Ireland as they deal with significant cost-of-living challenges.

The Fine Gael National Agricultural, Food and Rural Development Forum met with Minister Donohoe to highlight their priorities for Budget 2023.

Issues brought to the finance minister’s attention were:

Maintaining the Consanguinity Relief, Young Trained Farmer Relief, Farm Consolidation Relief and Relief for Leases of Land at their current level;

Improving the awareness and accessibility of the remote working tax arrangements;

Maintaining the Help to Buy Scheme and consider its expansion to first time buyers taking derelict properties back into use;

Applying a zero vat rate on defibrillator machines and their parts;

Ensuring that the Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) budget is ringfenced for existing measures and that additional measures, particularly around incentives to facilitate emissions reduction should come from the Carbon Budget.

“We’re facing an energy and climate crisis and farmers across Ireland have been incredibly resilient throughout that. We spoke about incentives to encourage farmers to invest in renewable energy and the significance of reducing emissions while maintaining production levels.

“Young farmers were consistently mentioned throughout the discussion in regard to the future viability of the agri-food sector,” according to councillor Paula Butterly.

From left to right: Pat Deering (FG Carlow-Kilkenny), Councillor Paula Butterly (Louth), Minister Donohoe, Andrew Doyle and David Drum (FG Meath West). Image source: Fine Gael

Rural representatives of the group have outlined the use of derelict properties and remote working tax arrangements as top priorities for the 2023 Budget, according to the forum.

The delegation also discussed the challenges relating to the school bus service and the need for those issues to be resolved as quickly as possible.