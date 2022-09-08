Ireland should have a dedicated minister for energy, according to a Fine Gael MEP, who is calling for the creation of the role.

Sean Kelly said that there needs to be “a higher sense of urgency” to fortify the country’s energy security.

“Energy is the lifeblood of a modern economy, central to almost every economic activity, from agriculture to transport to industry as well as of course running our homes.

“We are in the midst of an energy crisis that has caused inflation to skyrocket and soaring energy prices for consumers, which has significant negative implications,” the Ireland South MEP said.

“We have to face the reality that things may get worse before they get better,” Kelly, who is a member of the European Parliament’s Committee on Industry, Research and Energy, added.

The Green Party leader Eamon Ryan currently has responsibility for the energy as part of his role as Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications.

“Energy is far too vital of a sector to be combined with an already packed portfolio”, Kelly remarked. MEP for Ireland south, Sean Kelly

“Communication networks and transport are hugely important in their own right, in fact along with energy they compromise the most essential elements of Ireland’s future economic development.

“The energy transition will be extremely challenging, and although we are fortunate enough to have a high capacity and potential for renewable generation, not enough action is being done to get projects in operation,” he added.

The MEP noted that Irish will soon be entirely dependent on the UK for its gas supply.

Advertisement

“In reaction to the war in Ukraine, other countries in EU are jumping at the opportunity to install LNG [liquefied natural gas] terminals to reduce the need for Russian gas.

“It is not just LNG, or the issue of fracked gas when it comes to transitional fuels, but also domestic supply. The Inishkea gas field does not require EPA approval or the construction of new infrastructure as it can use what is already in the Corrib field.

“Of course we need to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and move to renewables driven economy, but it cannot happen overnight even with the best of intentions, so we need to inject more pragmatism into our energy policy,” he said.

The MEP also believes that Ireland is “years behind our competitors” when it comes to the use of green hydrogen for backup power generation and for transport.

“Energy security and the transition to a higher mix of renewables will be a defining factor for Ireland’s economy in the next decade and beyond.

“It makes sense to have a minister dedicated solely to this highly important portfolio during this energy crisis,” the MEP concluded.