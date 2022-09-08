Ukraine will export a total of 280,000 tonnes of agricultural products from its ports under the World Food Programme (WFP) in the near future, the Ministry of Infrastructure in Ukraine has said.

The ministry confirmed that two vessels chartered directly by the WFP have already left Ukrainian ports in order to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Africa.

A cargo of over 60,000 tonnes of wheat is currently on its way to reach the people of Yemen and Ethiopia, and further 190,000 tonnes of grain have been purchased for export to the countries.

Bulk carrier Karia Angel, which is currently undergoing inspection in Istanbul, will arrive at the port of Chornomorsk for loading of 30,000 tonnes of wheat, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure in Ukraine. Image source: Ministry of Infrastructure in Ukraine

Almost 2.37 million tonnes of agricultural products have been exported under the Black Sea Grain Initiative since exports resumed after a deal was signed in July, brokered by the United Nations (UN) and Turkey.

Ukraine had been unable to export grain by cargo ship since February 24, due to a blockade in the Black Sea by Russian forces.

A total of 54 vessels loaded with 1.04 million tonnes arrived in Asian countries, 32 cargos carrying 0.85 million tonnes were bound for Europe, while 16 vessels delivered 0.47 million tonnes of agricultural products to Africa.

To date, 192,000 tonnes of grain arrived in Egypt; 115,000 tonnes in Sudan; 50,000 tonnes in Kenya; 44,000 tonnes in Algeria; 29,000 tonnes in Somalia; 23,000 tonnes in Djibouti; and 16,500 tonnes in Libya.

“Getting the Black Sea ports open is the single most important thing we can do right now to help the world’s hungry,” WFP executive director David Beasley previously said. He added:

“It will take more than grain ships out of Ukraine to stop world hunger, but with Ukrainian grain back on global markets we have a chance to stop this global food crisis from spiraling even further.”

The Ukrainian ministry has called on other states and private investors to join the procurement of grain for the population of Africa. “Together we will be able to significantly increase the volume of supplies of agricultural products and effectively counter the global food shortage,” the ministry said.