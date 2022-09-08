The Central Applications Office (CAO) has today (Thursday, September 8) issued 85,894 first round offers to 57,296 applicants.

The offers consist of 51,807 Level 8 course offers and 34,087 Level 6 and 7 course offers.

54% of successful Level 8 applicants have been given their first preference, with 82% receiving an offer for one of their top three choices.

Around 90% of Level 6 and 7 applicants were offered a place on their top choice course.

The veterinary medicine undergraduate course at University College Dublin (UCD) remained unchanged at 601 points this year. However, due to demand not all applicants who achieved those points will be offered a place, instead random selection will be used.

There were some notable drops in the points requirements for agricultural science courses around the country.

Points for the Level 8 agricultural science course in UCD fell from 454 in 2021 to 400.

The points for agricultural science in University College Cork (UCC) dropped from 506 to 487 this year.

In Letterkenny Institute of Technology, the Level 8 agriculture course decreased by eight points to 300.

Dundalk Institute of Technology’s agriculture course dropped from 342 points to 319.

The agricultural sciences course in the University of Galway stands at 451 points, down from 485 last year.

Advertisement

However, the points for Waterford Institute of Technology’s agricultural science course increased from 377 to 401 this year.

In Munster Technological University (MTU), the Level 8 agricultural science course remained unchanged from 2021 at 307 points.

CAO offers

Applicants can check to see if they have received an offer by logging in to their account using the ‘My Application’ facility at www.cao.ie from 2:00p.m today.

Round 1 offers must be accepted by 3:00p.m on Wednesday, September 14.

Eileen Keleghan, head of communications with CAO, advised all applicants to carefully consider any offers received in this round.

“One of the common queries that we receive at the offers stage is around order of preference.

“Applicants who receive a lower preference offer can accept this offer, and it will not prevent them from receiving an offer of a course higher up on their courses list in a later round should a place become available and they are deemed eligible.

“Those who have received an offer in this round should also consider the current offer carefully as it may be the only one they will receive,” she added.

“It is important that applicants notify CAO immediately if there are any errors or omissions in their CAO account. They must make sure to do this as soon as possible to allow any corrections to be considered for subsequent rounds,” Keleghan added.

Round 2 offers will be available to view on the CAO website from 10:00a.m on September 19.