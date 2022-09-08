The North East Irish Texel Club is looking forward to its second premier show and sale this coming Saturday, September 10.

The sale will be held in the Virginia Show Centre for the second year running. The show is set to kick off at 10:30a.m, with the sale due to start a short time later at 1:00p.m.

All sheep are to be penned for inspection for 10:00a.m the club said.

The sale is set to encompass 70 rams, both shearling and ram lambs, all of which are genotyped and sire verified. 10 females will also be on offer on the day, split between ewe lambs and hoggets.

Speaking ahead of the sale, the chairman of the North East Irish Texel Club, Michael McHugh said: “We are very much looking forward to our second premier sale this weekend.

“There is a great line-up of stock – consisting of top genetics – set to be on offer from some of the best sheep breeders in the country.

“It’s in the Virginia show centre again this year – which should allow prospective buyers a better view of the stock on offer.

“We will have a sales ring set up at the venue again, so potential buyers will have the chance to bid ringside or online through MartEye where registration for online bidding can be done through Ballyjamesduff Mart who can be contacted on 049 8544483.”