The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue has said that he is willing to discuss the issue of gangs trespassing on farms with the Garda Commissioner.

Chair of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) in Co. Limerick, John Bateman recently outlined how trespassing on farmlands “seems to be getting worse”.

The gangs claim to be hunting hares, but the ICMSA chair believes it is an opportunity to “scout” for property to steal.

One farmer in the county who confronted a gang was asked to choose a site on his land where he would like to be buried.

Bateman said that the situation is not unique to Limerick. He has been contacted by farmers across the country who reported similar incidents on their lands.

He is concerned that such situations may escalate, and called for gardaí to become more involved.

When asked by Agriland if he would discuss the matter with the Garda Commissioner, Drew Harris, Minister Charlie McConalogue said:

“Any way I can work to support farming representatives and farmers in this, I certainly would.

“I’ve no doubt that gardaí locally and nationally would be very much available to discuss, engage and assist farmers in relation to any unacceptable behaviour like this that is being experienced.

“I think respect for the role that farmers have, respect for livestock, agricultural property and land is really important,” the minister continued.

“Any of that type of behaviour is totally unacceptable. It’s important that the farming community works closely with the gardaí to alert them to any incidences where that type of behaviour is ongoing.

“Mutual respect is really important. Farmers are very accommodating in relation to how they work with the general public. Any incidences such as that are reprehensible,” McConalogue said.