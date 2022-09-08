Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning this afternoon (Thursday, September 8) for several counties.

According to the national forecaster, the thunderstorms will be localised and be accompanied by lightning strikes making driving conditions poor.

The alert, which applies to Cavan; Donegal; Leitrim; Longford; and Sligo, is set to remain in place until 9:00p.m today.

Met Éireann has said that there will be showers and sunny spells across the country today, with some heavy downpours.

Temperatures will reach 17° to 20° in light to moderate north to northeast winds.

It is due to become drier this evening, but showers will linger in some areas.

Overnight, there will be showers in Ulster and Leinster. It will be dry elsewhere with clear spells developing.

The temperatures will fall back to between 12° and 14°, fog patches will form in the light winds.

Friday will bring a mixture of cloud and sunny spells in light to moderate northwest breezes.

Meanwhile, a Status Yellow warning for potato blight is set to remain in place until next week.

Weather conditions conducive to the spread of the disease will remain across many parts of Ireland through to Tuesday (September 13).

Growers are advised that opportunities for spraying will be limited today and on Friday.

However, Met Éireann said that there should be good chances to spray plants during Saturday.

The warning is set to remain in place until 1:00p.m on Tuesday.