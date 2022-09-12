The weather this week is set to return to largely dry and settled conditions following a weekend of frequent rain.

This morning (Monday, September 12) will begin cloudy, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle and mist and fog in parts too.

While sunnier skies will gradually develop over Connacht, Ulster and north Leinster, it will remain cloudier elsewhere with lingering outbreaks of rain and drizzle, mainly confined to southern counties by late afternoon.

Most areas will be dry by evening. Highest temperatures will range from 15° to 20°, with the best values away from the northwest, all in just light northerly breezes.

It will stay mostly dry tonight with long clear spells. Some mist and fog will set in later though. It will be cooler than recent nights, with lowest temperatures of 6° to 11°, in light northerly breezes.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, September 13) will be a mainly dry day with long spells of sunshine. It will be fresher, with highest temperatures ranging from 15° to 19° – the best values to be found in the south – in no more than moderate northerly breezes.

Advertisement

Most areas will be dry and clear to begin tomorrow night. However, cloud will gradually build, bringing the chance of a few light showers, mainly to north and northwest coasts. Lowest temperatures will be 7° to 12° in light northerly winds.

Wednesday (September 14) will be overall dry but rather cloudy, with the best of the sunny spells across the south and southeast. A few light showers will continue across the north, especially along the coast. Highest temperatures will be 15° to 19° (north to south) in light northerly breezes.

It will be largely dry and cloudy on Wednesday night, again with the chance of the odd light shower. Lowest temperatures should be 8° to 12° in light to moderate northwest breezes.

Thursday (September 15) will be another predominantly dry day with good sunny spells breaking through after a cloudy start. It will feel fresher, with highs of 14° to 17° in mostly moderate northerly breezes.

Friday (September 16) is set to see dry and calm weather overall, with some good sunshine to begin, though cloud will likely move in from the west later.