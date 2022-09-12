In the fourth and final instalment of our NDC and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards 2022 series, in association with the National Dairy Council, Kerrygold and Ornua, we meet the remaining four finalists that have been shortlisted for these prestigious annual awards.

Today, you’ll meet the four remaining finalists after which the winner will soon be revealed.

Nicholson

Alan Nicholson’s family farm is in Tomacrow, Drumacrib, Castleblainey, Co. Monaghan. He lives there with his wife and kids, Andrea, Sam and Amelia. Alan

Alan’s father, William, and his wife Caroline, also live on the farm and are very involved in the day-to-day operation of the farm.

Alan is a fifth-generation farmer of this family farm, and has a spring calving, grass-based system in place. He took over the running of the farm from his father in 2010 and has been continually improving the infrastructure of the entity since.

He milks 117 cows and supplies 743,502L to Lakeland Dairies. The milk supplied has a total bacterial count (TBC) of 7,000, a somatic cell count (SCC) of 133, and comprises protein at 3.31% and butterfat at 4.15%.

His children Sam and Amelia, albeit young, have started to show a huge interest in the farm and love nothing more than bringing in the cows and feeding calves.

The generational element is incredibly important to Alan; he grew up seeing his dad and grandad at work and hopes that his kids can also learn the importance of loving what you do.

“You’ve to love nature, work with nature and do your best for nature,” he said.

O’Brien

Eric and his son, Austin, are based in Doon, Tralee, Co. Kerry, and have been farming together for the past number of years.

“This is the golden years,” they said. “When father and son can work together.”

Joining the O’Briens on the farm are Eric’s wife Tina, as well as their other children Emer, Hazel and Rachel.

Eric, a fifth-generation farmer, took over the farm when he was just 15 years old. Austin is currently studying Agricultural Science in Tralee and has a keen interest in working on and taking over the family farm in the future.

The farm currently produces 425,752L from 70 cows, and supplies Lee Strand Co-op. The milk has a TBC of 3,000, a SCC of 82 and comprises butterfat at 4.14% and protein at 3.44%.

The farm is steeped in history, with the original house being built over 300 years ago, and Eric’s father and uncle delivering milk around Tralee on a pony.

The family’s love for farming is made obvious in their passionate care of their cows above all else.

“Cow comfort is very important to us – making sure the animals are happy and healthy all year round,” they said.

Shorten

Brian Shorten farms with his father, Ronald, and mother, Betty, in Woodfield, Clonakilty, Co. Cork.

Brian, a Dairy Business graduate from University College Dublin, farms alongside his father since finishing college in 2017.

The farming duo work well as a team and Brian reckons he would be lost without the help and advice of his father.

They milk 119 cows, supplying 859,838L to Lisavaird Co-op. The milk has a TBC of 4,000, a SCC of 77 and comprises butterfat at 4.29% and protein at 3.47%.

The land was originally purchased by Ronald’s great-grandmother, Eliza, for her son Barnabas who then passed it on to his son, Jack. They are now third and fourth-generation farmers and are keen for their land to continue to be passed on to the generations to come.

Their operation is self-sustainable as they grow their own crops and work closely with Ronald’s brother, Karl, who is beef farming.

Producing top-quality milk is Ronald’s passion, while Brian brings a fresh approach to the farm with his open mind and interest in modern technologies.

The family ethos of ‘if you’re standing still you’re going backwards’ is alive and evident to this day.

“If you can do better, do better,” they said.

Toohey

Eoin and Colette Toohey live at Cullenwaine, Cloughjordan, Co. Offaly, with their four sons David, Killian, Brian and Cathal.

Eoin’s father purchased the land in 1971 and both Eoin and Colette have been farming it since 2001.

Second-generation farmers, they have worked hard to responsibly increase the herd size since the quotas were lifted.

“We love the challenge of farming. Learning something new every day,” they said.

They supply Arrabawn Co-op with 1,319,451L from their 210-cow herd. The milk has a TBC of 9,000, a SCC of 100 and comprises butterfat at 4.49% and protein at 3.66%.

The Toohey operation is a family one through and through, with the family still farming Colette’s land 20 miles away as well as owning and operating a fully functioning heifer rearing and beef enterprise on Colette’s farm in North Kilkenny.

True advocates of all things nature, the Toohey’s are ever conscious of nurturing the environment around them and building towards a more sustainable future.

