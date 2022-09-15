Shareholders in Glanbia Co-operative Society Limited (“Glanbia Co-op”) today (Thursday, September 15) voted overwhelmingly in favour of changing its name to Tirlán Co-operative Society Limited.

Following the result of the vote taken at a Special General Meeting (SGM) in Kilkenny, the co-op will now transition to its new identity over the coming months.

Last year, the co-op reached agreement with Glanbia plc to acquire the full ownership of the dairy and grain operating business, formerly known as Glanbia Ireland and now trading under Tirlán.

As part of the deal, the co-op and its businesses were required to rebrand under a new identity.

Glanbia plc will retain its current name. Both organisations operate as separate entities.

Commenting on the outcome of today’s shareholder vote, John Murphy, chair of Tirlán, said:

“I’m delighted that our shareholders have given a resounding vote in favour of adopting our new identity, Tirlán. We have received a hugely positive endorsement from our customers in Ireland and overseas, our suppliers and our employees.

“This is a historic day in the evolution of our co-op. Today’s vote marks a key step on our journey as a united organisation under a single name that is working to deliver for our farmers and our communities.

“We can all look forward to seeing our Tirlán branding rolled out in our production facilities, on our fleet of tankers and in our retail branches in the weeks and months ahead,” Murphy said.

Tirlán’s portfolio includes many of Ireland’s best known dairy brands, such as Avonmore, Kilmeaden, Premier, Wexford and international brands such as GAIN Animal Nutrition, Truly Grass Fed, Millac and Solmiko nutritional milk proteins.