Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia Ireland have announced that, following the acquisition of the latter by the former, the new entity will now be called ‘Tirlán’.

The name combines the Irish words ‘Tír’ for land and ‘Lán’ for full.

Tirlán was unveiled simultaneously to employees and farmer shareholders during a webinar hosted today in the co-op’s new collaboration centre at Abbey Quarter in Kilkenny city.

In December 2021, farmer shareholders voted in favour of purchasing the remaining 40% stake in Glanbia Ireland from Glanbia plc to become the outright owners of the Irish dairy and grain business.

Co-op shareholders will be asked to vote to approve the name change for the Co-op in the coming weeks.

Glanbia plc will retain and continue to operate under the Glanbia name as an entirely separate entity. Tirlán will remain the largest shareholder in Glanbia plc, with a 31.9% shareholding.

Tirlán’s portfolio will include Avonmore, Kilmeaden, Premier, Wexford and international brands such as GAIN Animal Nutrition, Truly Grass Fed, Millac and Solmiko nutritional milk proteins.

As a co-operative, Tirlán is 100% farmer-owned, with 11 processing facilities, 52 agri-branches and over 2,100 employees. Sales revenue this year is forecast to exceed €3 billion.

The co-operative is a significant contributor to the rural economy. In the past year it has paid over €1.6 billion directly to farm families for milk and grain. As the largest buyer and user of Irish grains, Tirlán handles over 270,000 tonnes, including a portfolio of premium grains.

Tirlán has a strong global footprint with a market presence in the UK, France, Germany, UAE, the US, North Africa, Japan and China. The Group currently exports to over 80 countries.

It recently commenced construction of a €200m state-of-the-art continental cheese facility at Belview, Co Kilkenny, in a joint venture with international dairy producer Royal A-ware.

With over a third of Ireland’s milk pool, Tirlán will continue to be a key player at the heart of the Irish food and beverage sector, an area of enormous significance both to the national economy and our overall export success.

As part of its sustainability strategy ‘Living Proof’, the organisation has signed up to the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

It has set out a roadmap with ambitions, backed by a robust implementation programme, to be Net Zero for carbon emissions by 2050, with 30% absolute reductions by 2030, and similar reductions in carbon intensity from milk production.

This ambitious plan demonstrates Tirlán’s bold commitment to farmers and society at large as well as the wider food and nutrition sector, and outlines how they intend to work towards a fully sustainable future.