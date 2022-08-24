Glanbia Co-op milk suppliers are being urged to declare any sustainability actions they’re undertaking on their farm.

In February, Glanbia Ireland unveiled plans for an annual €18 million sustainability payment for milk suppliers as part its overall sustainability strategy, Living Proof.

This three-year programme is designed to help dairy suppliers reduce their carbon footprint; enhance water quality and biodiversity; and improve air quality and soil health.

A spokesperson for Glanbia has said that suppliers should log into their accounts now and outline their sustainability actions to continue to receive their payment in 2023

In recognition of current on-farm sustainability actions, for the remainder of 2022, all suppliers will receive the full payment of 0.5c/L, chief ingredients and agribusiness growth officer, Sean Molloy, explained.

“Each dairy supplier is expected to receive an average of almost €3,000 under the sustainability programme this year. Across the lifetime of this three-year programme, over €54 million, in total, will be made available to family farms as they continue to improve the economic and environmental performance of their farms,” he said.

“To continue to receive the payment in 2023, our Republic of Ireland suppliers are requested to log on to the ‘My Account’ section on Glanbia Connect and declare seven of the 18 sustainability actions undertaken.”

Advertisement

Actions outlined are closely aligned with the progressive measures identified in Teagasc’s emissions reduction Marginal Abatement Cost Curve (MACC) climate plan, the co-op explained.

Senior Sustainability Manager at Glanbia Co-op added, Thomas Ryan, said:

“We all have a role to play in protecting our climate, water, air quality and biodiversity. This programme assists our suppliers as they continue to enhance both the environmental and economic sustainability of their farms.

“As part of Living Proof, Glanbia Co-op, along with our family farms, has pledged to deliver a 30% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions associated with each litre of milk produced by 2030.

“We have signed up to the internationally recognised Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi). All of Glanbia Co-op’s dairy suppliers are accredited to the Bord Bia Sustainable Dairy Assurance Scheme (SDAS),” he said.

Dairy suppliers are now required to select from a series of options, which includes measures aimed at: