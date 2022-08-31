As Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue begins a trade mission to Japan and Singapore, the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has stated that “the real value rests” in the EU market for Irish beef.

Speaking today (Wednesday, August 31), IFA livestock chairperson Brendan Golden did not deny the importance of building on high-value markets for Irish beef.

However, he added: “Protecting the European market for Irish and EU farmers is where the real value rests, and trade deals such as [with] Mercosur cannot undermine this vital market for suckler and beef farmers.

“These are important aspects for the sector in the medium to longer term, but we cannot lose sight of the immediate challenges on suckler and beef farms.”

Golden said that suckler and beef farmers do not have the financial capacity to absorb the current inputs inflation, and that this must be addressed both in terms of stronger returns from the market from factories and minimum price commitments for winter finishing.

“The minister must also play his part and provide targeted direct supports for suckler and beef farmers in the upcoming budget,” Golden stated.

Advertisement

As part of the trade mission, Minister McConalogue has discussed market access for Irish food with his Japanese counterparts in Tokyo.

The minister met with Tetsuro Nomura, Minister for Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, and Katsunobu Kato, Minister of Health, Labour and Welfare, to explore a range of issues, as well as opportunities for further cooperation.

The Japanese leg of the trade mission, which continues until Friday, will see the minister, officials from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), and Bord Bia meet with key stakeholders.

The delegation will also outline Ireland’s Origin Green verification for food and drinks with representatives from the Japanese food industry through meetings and technical seminars.

Last month, Taoiseach Micheál Martin signed a joint leaders’ statement with Prime Minister Kishida during his visit to Japan.