The Belgian Beltex Breeders Society of Ireland recently held its premier sale at Tullamore Mart.

A strong demand for Beltex rams and ewes was seen with sale topping €2,850 for Aileach View Hancock, champion ram lamb and the overall champion from the Aileach View flock of Jack O’Brien from Burnfoot, Co. Donegal.

It was a very memorable day for Jack O’Brien as his flock’s ewe lamb Aileach View Heebeejeebees ET was also awarded the champion female and reserve champion on the day.

Judge on the day was Wade McCrabbe from the esteemed Ardstewart Flock in Co. Donegal. Wade had a difficult task as large numbers of sheep were presented forward in the six classes.

Champion shearling ram and reserve male Quarrymount Game Changer sold for €2,000, with the champion shearling ewe, Ballinakill Gwenevere, selling for €1,620.

Other prices of interest included Lot 71, Cloney Cavan Hawkwing selling for €1,000; Lot 74, Aileach View Hugo selling for €1,000; and Lot 65, Awbey Hup and Over going for €820.

Show results

Aged ram class:

First: Ardstewart Finley- Brian Mathews;

Second: Seaview Finlay- Aeron James.

Shearling ram class:

First: Quarrymount Game Changer – Brian Mathews;

Second: Red Devils Beltex Greenwood – Sean and Ryan Cuddy;

Third: Lisnacrann Gordon Ramsay – Jack O’Brien;

Fourth: Knockawuddy Gru- James Killilea;

Fifth: Ballinakill Godfather – John and Dudley Maher;

Sixth: Beetles Gavin- Sean McCartney.

Ram lamb plus class:

First: Awbey Hup and Over – Eddie and Jillian McCarthy;

Second: Cloneycavan Highflyer – Hugh O’Connor;

Third: Aughduff Hercules – Alan Cuddy;

Fourth: Lisnacrann Huckleberry – Michael and Niamh Oliver;

Fifth: Red Devils Beltex Henrikh – Sean and Ryan Cuddy;

Sixth: Edmondstown Hamilton – Michael McGrath.

Ram lamb class:

First: Aileach View Hancock – Jack O’Brien;

Second: Quarrymount Highflyer – Brian Mathews;

Third: Aughduff Hocus Pocus – Alan Cuddy;

Fourth: Knockawuddy Harrison – James Killilea;

Fifth: Castlemeadow Hercules – Michael Lynch;

Sixth: Aileach View Hugo – Jack O’Brien.

Shearling ewe class:

First: Ballinakill Gwenevere – John and Dudley Maher;

Second: Seaview Grace – Aeron James;

Third: Knockawuddy Genesis – James Killilea;

Fourth: Castlemeadow Gingernut – Michael Lynch.

Ewe lamb class: