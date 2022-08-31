The ongoing dry spell has resulted in some farmers ceasing the spread fertiliser as soil-moisture deficits are too high for grass growth to give any significant response.

However, with rain forecast for this coming weekend, grass growth may take off again if sufficient amounts amounts of the much-needed rain falls on drier regions of the country.

Considering this, Agriland is reminding farmers that the fertiliser spreading deadline is fast approaching for each of the three zones in the Republic of Ireland.

The prohibited period for spreading chemical fertiliser will commence on Thursday, September 15, which is just 15 days from today (Wednesday, August 31).

The prohibited period for spreading slurry, chemical fertiliser and farmyard manure to land depends on the designated zone that the land is in.

Ireland is divided into three zones and the prohibited periods are different for each zone. These zones are set out under Schedule Four of the Nitrates Regulations (SI 113 of 2022). Zones A, B and C

The prohibited periods for each zone are as follows:

Zone A:

Chemical fertiliser: September 15 to January 26;

Slurry: October 8 to January 12;

Farmyard manure: November 1 to January 12.

Zone B:

Chemical fertiliser: September 15 to January 29;

Slurry: October 8 to January 15;

Farmyard manure: November 1 to January 15.

Zone C:

Chemical fertiliser: September 15 to February 14;

Slurry: October 8 to January 31;

Farmyard manure: November 1 to January 31.

The slurry spreading deadline for 2022 will come into play on October 8. From 2023 onwards, the slurry spreading deadline will come into force from October 1.

Farmers are also being reminded that the hedge cutting season will begin this Thursday (September 1).

Cutting, grubbing, burning or other destruction of “vegetation growing in any hedge or ditch” between March 1 and August 31, is prohibited.