The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is proposing to introduce a €250 fixed payment notice (FPN) in cases where cattle are untagged.

The fine would replace the current system whereby farmers are penalised on a percentage of payments under the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS).

In cases where a farmer fails to pay the FPN, it may result in a court appearance and an increased likelihood of inspection in future.

It is understood that the change is planned to come into force in January.

The department has told farm organisations that the same number of inspections will be carried out as in previous years, so there is not change to the liklihood of a farm being selected for inspection of identification and registration (IDR) non-compliance.

An FPN of €250 will apply to herd owners where a level of IDR non-compliance found on inspection is “serious and warrants the issue of such a notice”.

In cases where an FPN is issued, farmers will be issued with the detailed results of the farm inspection.

In a communication that is understood to have been circulated to farm organisations, the department said: “High standards of livestock traceability are fundamental to ensuring Ireland’s reputation for providing safe and nutritious food. It is also instrumental in containing disease outbreaks.”

Under IDR and traceability rules, farmers are expected to:

Tag all livestock by tagging deadlines;

Register all calves within seven days of tagging;

Notify movements of all livestock promptly;

Replace lost tags promptly;

Keep your herd register up-to-date at all times.

The department said it welcomed comments from the farm organisations on the proposed new system regarding compliance with livestock traceability.

Commenting on the proposed change, Hugh Farrell, the animal health and welfare chairperson for the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), said that he welcomed the move to end the practice of penalising BPS monies for untagged animals.

However, he remarked that any fine that was implemented instead should not add any further cost or hardship to farmers, arguing that the department should act in moderation in enforcing the FPN.