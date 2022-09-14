The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has slammed meat factories for cutting prices while farmers are struggling with rising input costs.

“The agricultural price indices released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO) this week show just how much our costs have increased over the past year,” Edmund Graham, ICSA Beef chair, said.

“It is profoundly disturbing to see meat processors doing their utmost to push down prices when farmers are grappling with costs of production that are completely out of control.”

The CSO agricultural price indices for July 2022 show that the cost of feed stuffs increased by 2.2% within one month, and by 34.2% in the 12 months since July last year.

The input price index for fertiliser is up by 133.8%, and energy prices are 51.3% higher than 12 months ago, according to CSO figures.

Increases can also be seen in the output price sub-indices where the price of milk rose by 51.1% in the year, and cattle prices increased by 16.0% annually.

While the input price index is unchanged in the month from June to July 2022, the monthly agricultural output price index is down 1.6%, according to CSO statistician, Anthony Dawson. Edmund Graham, ICSA Beef chair

“Right now, our primary producers – particularly those in the in the low-income sheep, suckler, and beef sectors – are facing a perfect storm with costs continuing to rise while factories appear ever more determined pay producers as little as possible,” Graham said

“It is quite simple, we need to be getting more for our produce, not less.

“It is a mistake to believe that farmers can shoulder these additional costs and stay in business. It is time for meat processors to show some solidarity with their suppliers.

“It is also time for the retailers, consumers, and the government to get to grips with the reality that food cannot be produced out of thin air,” the ICSA Beef chair added.