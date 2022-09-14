The recent rainfall has resulted in challenging grazing conditions on many farms across the country.

Many farms were feeling the pinch of drought-like conditions and welcomed the recent rain.

However, for others, those on heavier-type farms, the rain caused issues, with ground becoming softer and cows now causing some damage.

Grazing conditions

During this period it is important to protect ground condition and avoid causing damage where possible.

Damaged ground at this time of the year will be difficult to correct and may result in the paddock performance dropping.

If cows were to cause damage to a paddock and then it rained, it could result in the paddock becoming water logged and thus reduce soil temperatures.

This would cause grass growth to stall and could ultimately result in the paddock needing to be reseeded.

Advertisement

To avoid causing damage on farms it is important to utilise the grazing infrastructure that is in place on your farm.

Have cows enter and exit from different points in the paddock, e.g. have cows enter from the back of the paddock and exit from the front.

In a situation where access to a paddocks is limited, spur roadways should be used.

This will allows the paddock to be grazed without cows causing damage to other areas of the paddock. Spur roadway being used in a paddock

Extended grazing

To keep cows at grass for an extended period this autumn, ground conditions need to be protected.

Grazing during the autumn is important for a number of reasons, including maximising grass in cows’ diets and setting up the farm for spring.

But this in not worthwhile if significant damage is being caused to land, which requires correcting later down the line.