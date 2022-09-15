The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a recall notice for a batch of free range, Irish chickens from Dunnes Stores, due to incorrect labelling.

The notice was released yesterday (Wednesday, September 14), following the discovery that the product weight for the specific batch was not labelled properly, meaning that the cooking instructions on the packaging were incorrect.

The following batches have been recalled: Summary Category 2: For Information Alert Notification: 2022.57 Product: Dunnes Stores Free Range Irish Chicken; pack size: 1700g; approval number: IE 814 EC Batch Code: Use by: 18 Sep 2022 Country Of Origin: Ireland

Consumers have been urged to check their products and Dunnes Stores have begun displaying recall notices at the point-of-sale in stores supplied with the implicated batch. Source: FSAI

Almost a month ago, the FSAI issued a similar recall notice for a different Dunnes Stores chicken product that was also mispackaged and had incorrect cooking instructions displayed on the label.

Other food alerts

The FSAI also issued a food allergen alert yesterday, warning people about an implicated batch of Aldi Bramwell’s Tartare Sauce.

The jars of sauce were mispacked with a batch of Aldi Bramwell’s Horseradish sauce, containing sulphites, which are not declared on the ingredients list.

This may make the implicated batch of tartare sauce unsafe for consumers who are allergic or intolerant to sulphur dioxide and sulphites. The FSAI has noted the following as the affected batch: Summary Allergy Alert Notification: 2022.A28 Allergen(s): Sulphur dioxide and sulphites Product Identification: Bramwells Tartare Sauce; pack size: 175 g.Batch code: 2118; best before date: APR 2023.

Consumers with this type of allergy or intolerance have been urged to check the batch number of their product if they purchased it in recent days.