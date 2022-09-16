Agriland Media Group is partnering with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) as the official live stream partner for the National and World Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois next week.

The Ploughing, which will take place from Tuesday, September 20 to Thursday, September 22, is regarded as one of the largest outdoor agricultural trade exhibitions in Europe.

It attracts crowds of more than 300,000 people and involves all stakeholders in the agri sector such as Bord Bia, Teagasc, farm organisations, government departments, processors, societies, manufacturers, dealers and many more.

Anna May McHugh has been at the helm of the Ploughing as managing director for almost 50 years and her daughter Anna Marie McHugh has been steadfast in her support as assistant managing director of NPA and general secretary of the World Ploughing Organisation.

Manging director of Agriland Media Group, Cormac Farrelly said: “We are delighted and honoured to be working with the NPA again this year on the official live stream of the National Ploughing Championships in association with Lely and FBD.

“We plan to bring people from every corner of the country virtually into the heart of the Ploughing site in Co. Laois to give them an insight into what is the most important outdoor agricultural event in this country.

“Not everyone can make it to Ploughing 2022, but they needn’t feel they are missing out, as Agriland will cover every aspect of the event, from the ploughing competitions, to machinery reviews, to livestock, to health and safety, to the environment and business. We’re very much looking forward to this three-day event,” he added.

In the video below, assistant managing director of the NPA, Anna Marie McHugh explains how important it is to reach as wide an audience as possible through a digital live stream.

Agriland Media live stream

Agriland will host a live stream each of the three days of the Ploughing from 12:00noon to 4:00p.m in association with Lely and FBD and the NPA.

During that time there will be live discussions, debates and interviews in the Agriland pavilion, which is open to the public, right in the centre of the Ploughing site.

The Agriland team will also bring the audience out and about across the entire event showcasing everything from the ploughing to livestock and all aspects of rural life.

There will be interviews with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, farm organistion presidents, Teagasc and Bord Bia representatives and agri-businesses.

Advertisement

Each day the live stream will focus on different themes as part of Agriland’s Ploughing coverage.

Day 1:

Machinery (12:00p.m – 2:00pm);

Livestock (2:00p.m – 4:00p.m).

Day 2:

Environment & sustainability (12:00p.m. – 2:00p.m);

Ploughing competitions / tillage (2:00pm – 4:00p.m).

Day 3:

Health and safety / farmer wellbeing (12:00p.m – 2:00p.m);

AgTech (2:00p.m – 4:00p.m).

The live stream will be available on the Agriland platform each day at noon, and will also be streamed via Facebook live. Many interviews will also be available on the Agriland Youtube channel daily.

A full schedule of the live stream will be available on agriland.ie before Ploughing 2022 begins.