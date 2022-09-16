Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, has today (Friday, September 16) welcomed the return next week of the National Ploughing Championships in Co. Laois after a break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year’s event takes place in Ratheniska, from Tuesday September 20 to Thursday September 22. The Department of Rural and Community Development will be based in the ‘Our Rural Future – Supporting Communities’ exhibit in the Government of Ireland Village.

Visitors will be able to meet staff and find out about the wide range of rural and community funding supports available.

There will also be information on Connected Hubs and the opportunities afforded by remote working, the services provided by the libraries network and water safety.

Visitors to the Government of Ireland village will be able to engage with officials directly and get tailored information on the issues which concern them.

Welcoming the return of the National Ploughing Championships, Minister Humphreys said: “I, like so many people the length and breadth of the country, am really looking forward to attending the National Ploughing Championships in Co. Laois.

“The ‘Ploughing’ is not just a wonderful sporting and commercial event, it is a fundamental and deeply beloved part of the social fabric of rural Ireland.

“The absence of the championships over the last few years means that this year’s event is more anticipated than ever before.

Advertisement

“The championships afford me and my department a fantastic opportunity to showcase the excellent work being delivered through the government’s ambitious rural development policy – ‘Our Rural Future’ – and the range of funding supports we have available to underpin this work, which assist communities in rural Ireland to continue to grow and thrive,” she added.

MEP also praises Ploughing event

Meanwhile, part colleague of Minister Heather Humprehys, and family farmer, MEP Colm Markey, has spoken about the importance of the National Ploughing Championships.

The Irish government has committed to a 25% cut in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from agriculture by 2030.

Colm Markey told European journalist Georg von Harrach, that will be one of the major topics of conversation as farmers gather to see new technology and discuss and see what lies ahead.

He said: “Farmers love to take the opportunity to see what’s new. Also the future direction of the industry and a lot happening since the last Ploughing.

“There is a lot of change of focus, energy security, food security and the challenges that people are facing with emissions, with price of inputs such as fertiliser feed and fuel.

“So there’s a lot of things happening and a lot of farmers are going to be looking for the innovations that are there that’ll help them deal with these issues.”