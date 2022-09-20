William Shaw, of W.R. Shaw of Tullamore, was always recognised as one of the larger New Holland agents in Ireland, having built up his business into a leading dealership from his early days with Fiat.

As is well known throughout the trade, there was something of a parting of ways between Billy, as he is known to everyone, and New Holland last year, which has led him to strike out on his own.

Emotional roller coaster

It was a tough period he now recalls, but as he stands among the stock of new and used tractors on the stand it would appear that he has pulled through the crisis and that it’s back to business as normal.

Indeed, the impression is that it is actually better than the old normal for he notes that he is completely free from the corporate heal and at liberty to run the business as he wishes, with no interference from a remote office.

Quite where he obtains the new stock will need to remain an enigma for now, however he believes that attempts to stop him purchasing machinery runs foul of EU competition legislation and the discussion between the parties concerned is ongoing.

What can be said is that the trade in ex hire tractors is thriving and Billy is able to obtain plenty of tractors from the UK and further afield, with a large shipment being brought in from Spain for sale this season.

European connections

Other than being fitted with continental type air-brake connections, these machines are perfectly useable in Ireland and the company will stand by them once sold.

It is not just the tractors themselves that are doing well for Billy however, as the spare-parts business is booming too, with a turnover of €6 million being recorded for 2021.

Billy will only deal in genuine original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts and has a stock worth €2.5 million to draw from, which is in constant demand not just from home mechanics, but from dealers throughout Europe too.

Here at the Ploughing, the stand was busy from the start and with the good weather promised it looks as if W.R. Shaw will be a major part of the machinery landscape for a good while yet.