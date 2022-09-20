State funding for the greyhound industry should be phased out over the remaining term of the 33rd Dáil, according to Social Democrats TD Holly Cairns.

Deputy Cairns, who is the party spokesperson on Agriculture, Food and the Marine, said:

“The annual report for Greyhound Racing Ireland (GRI) shows that pre-tax profits increased by 97% in 2021 to €2.4 million.

“This was largely due to the very generous sum of €19.2 million received from the Horse and Greyhound Racing Fund, up from €16.8m the previous year.

“Despite its total revenues increasing by 17.5% to €21.1 million, the reality is that the greyhound racing sector would be a financial basket case if it was not being propped up by the taxpayer.

“It is also notable that the body’s legal costs and settlements increased to €373,667 in 2021.”

Deputy Cairns is proposing that State funding for the sector should end by 2025.

She explained:

“In our alternative budget, the Social Democrats are proposing to phase out State funding for the greyhound racing industry over the next three years, with a reduction of between €6 million and €7 million annually between now and the end of this government’s term.

“In our view, there should be no further State subvention to the greyhound sector after the next three budgets.

“It is simply wrong that organisations such as Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind need to raise the bulk of their income through charitable donations while the government continues to pour money into an industry that offers no return to the State.

“It would be far preferable to see this funding diverted to deserving animal welfare charities doing essential work, with minimal resources, around the country.”