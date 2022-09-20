Visitors to the 2022 National Ploughing Championships are now being advised to buy their tickets for the event online, as early indications suggest there will be record crowds passing through the gates.

With the Ploughing kicking off today (Tuesday, September 20), the National Ploughing Association (NPA) has said that the number of people who have entered the event site this morning is higher than the first mornings in previous years.

The association is expecting this year’s turnout to surpass the record set in 2019 of around 297,000 visitors over the three days, if this morning’s trend continues.

Therefore, in order to avoid excessive queues for tickets, people who intend on visiting the Ploughing are being advised to purchase tickets online instead of ‘at the gate’ when they arrive.

This will allow for faster entry to the event through ‘express’ lines.

Ploughing 2022 map

But once you find your way inside, where do you go?

The site map for Ploughing 2022 is available to view as a PDF file here, and the list of exhibitors is available to view here.

A map of the site is pictured below:

Advertisement

The Agriland pavilion is located at Block 3, Row 15, Stall 255, and Agriland will host the official livestream for each of the three days of the Ploughing from 12:00p.m to 4:00p.m in association with Lely, FBD and the NPA.

During that time, there will be a range of live discussions, debates and interviews in the Agriland pavilion, which is open to the public, right in the centre of the Ploughing site.

The Agriland team will also bring the livestream audience out and about across the entire event, showcasing everything from the competitions, livestock, machinery and all aspects of agriculture and rural life.

Each day the livestream will focus on different themes as part of Agriland’s coverage:

Day 1:

Machinery (12:00p.m – 2:00p.m);

Livestock (2:00p.m – 4:00p.m).

Day 2:

Environment and sustainability (12:00p.m. – 2:00p.m);

Ploughing competitions / tillage (2:00p.m – 4:00p.m).

Day 3: