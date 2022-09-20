The leaders of three of the country’s farming organisations are live now on Agriland’s livestream from the National Ploughing Championships from midday today (Tuesday, September 20).

Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) president, Tim Cullinan, Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) president, Pat McCormack and president of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) Dermot Kelleher are joining Agriland editor, Stella Meehan live on stage.

Each day the livestream will focus on different themes as part of Agriland’s Ploughing coverage which will be streamed on the Agriland website, Facebook and YouTube channel.

Later today, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue will visit the Agriland stand to join the livestream.

Michael Farrelly, president of the Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) and Agriland specialist, Justin Roberts will discuss the latest machinery trends.

Chair of the Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine and Fianna Fáil TD, Jackie Cahill, Irish MEP for the Midlands–North-West Colm Markey and Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae will debate issues facing farmers on the ground.

Advertisement

Michael Murphy, interim chief executive of Bord Bia and Frank O’Meara, director of Teagasc, will join Agriland senior journalist Aisling O’Brien to examine current farming issues including emissions and sustainability.

Finally, there will be a panel discussion on the sheep sector, including current market conditions.

The Agriland team will also bring the livestream audience out and about across the entire event, showcasing everything from the ploughing competitions, livestock, machinery and all aspects of agriculture and rural life.

Agriland Media Group is partnering with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) as the official livestream partner for the National and World Ploughing Championships in Ratheniska, Co. Laois this week.

Agriland will host a livestream each of the three days of the Ploughing from 12:00p.m to 4:00p.m in association with Lely and FBD, in association with the NPA.

During that time there will be live discussions, debates and interviews in the Agriland pavilion (located Block 3, Row 15, Stall 255), which is open to the public, right in the centre of the Ploughing site.