Minister of State with responsibility for Farm Safety at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM), Martin Heydon, has launched the investment of €1.2 million in farm machinery simulators.

Minister Heydon today (Tuesday, September 20), at the National Ploughing Championships, announced investment in 18 farm machinery simulators for use in Teagasc agricultural colleges.

Making the announcement, Minister Heydon said the investment will ensure students get the best opportunity to develop their machinery operation skills early in their farming careers.

“Driver operation has been identified both internationally and in Ireland as a major cause of incidents involving tractors and machinery,” according to the DAFM.

“Over 40% of workplace fatalities in Ireland occur on farms, with over half of these fatal incidents involving tractors, farm vehicles and machinery.

“There are also many non-fatal incidents involving tractors, farm vehicles and machinery, some of which result in life-changing injuries.”

Advertisement

The simulators will be available to students completing courses at the agricultural and horticultural colleges, and to students at the universities and technological universities who use the college facilities for practical learning.

A demonstration model of the new simulators is on display at the Teagasc stand at the National Ploughing Championships. Visitors can view this new technology and test their tractor driving skills on the demonstration simulator.

The DAFM’s support for the machinery simulators has been welcomed by Teagasc director Prof. Frank O’Mara, who said students will be able to use these simulators to learn and be trained to use a range of machines safely.

“It will greatly enhance our capacity to provide innovative training to a high number of students in potentially dangerous work tasks. I thank Minister Martin Heydon for his personal commitment to improving health and safety on Irish farms,” Prof. O’Mara said.