Agriland Media Group headed to this year’s National and World Ploughing Championships a day early to get a sneak preview of what lies in store at this year’s event, which takes place this week (September 20-22).

There will be lots to see over the next few days and you can take a look at what to expect in our preview video, which can be viewed by clicking the YouTube link above.

In the video, Agriland editor Stella Meehan speaks to assistant managing director of the National Ploughing Championships and general secretary of the World Ploughing Organization Anna Marie McHugh about the return of event, after a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

She explained that the Ploughing attracts people from every walk of life and that there will be something for everyone from livestock, machinery and vintage tractors to cookery demonstrations, craft exhibitions and fashion shows.

Later in the video, Agriland journalist Richard Halleron speaks to former European ploughing competitor and champion Liam Prendergast, from Lismore, Co. Waterford out at the practice plots.

He discusses the ground conditions at the site of this year’s contest in Ratheniska, and said that it is one of the best locations of its kind for an international competition in Ireland.

Prendergast also said that he believes Irish competitors will perform very well in the World Ploughing Contest, which is also taking place this week, given that the practice has a special place in Irish tradition.

Livestream

Agriland will host a livestream each of the three days of the Ploughing from 12:00p.m to 4:00p.m in association with Lely and FBD, in association with the NPA.

During that time there will be live discussions, debates and interviews in the Agriland pavilion (located Block 3, Row 15, Stall 255), which is open to the public, right in the centre of the Ploughing site.

The Agriland team will also bring the livestream audience out and about across the entire event, showcasing everything from the ploughing competitions, livestock, machinery and all aspects of agriculture and rural life.