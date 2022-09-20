The 2022 National Ploughing Championships, gets underway in Ratheniska, Co. Laois today, Tuesday, September 20.

This year, the National Ploughing Championships coincides with the World Ploughing Contest which takes place at the same venue, after the latter was moved from St. Petersburg, Russia.

Trade stands are ready to roll and weather conditions look set to remain dry for the opening day of the event.

This year, Agriland Media Group is partnering with the National Ploughing Association (NPA) as the official livestream partner for the event.

The programme of events and timetable for the opening day (Tuesday, September 20) is available to view as a PDF file here.

Timetable of events for the opening day of Ploughing 2022:

The Agriland pavilion is located at Block 3, Row 15, Stall 255, and Agriland will host the official livestream for each of the three days of the Ploughing from 12:00p.m to 4:00p.m in association with Lely, FBD and the NPA.

During that time, there will be a range of live discussions, debates and interviews in the Agriland pavilion, which is open to the public, right in the centre of the Ploughing site.

The Agriland team will also bring the livestream audience out and about across the entire event, showcasing everything from the competitions, livestock, machinery and all aspects of agriculture and rural life.

Each day the livestream will focus on different themes as part of Agriland’s coverage:

Day 1:

Machinery (12:00p.m – 2:00p.m);

Livestock (2:00p.m – 4:00p.m).

Day 2:

Environment and sustainability (12:00p.m. – 2:00p.m);

Ploughing competitions / tillage (2:00p.m – 4:00p.m).

Day 3:

Health and safety / farmer wellbeing (12:00p.m – 2:00p.m);

AgTech (2:00p.m – 4:00p.m).

The livestream will be available on the Agriland platform each day at noon, and will also be streamed via Facebook live. Many of the interviews will also be available on the Agriland YouTube channel daily.