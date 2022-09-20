The sheep trade is remaining steady, with factories holding firm on prices for lambs coming into this week.

Despite prices holding once again, demand remains firm and factories remain keen for suitably finished lambs.

Base quotes for lambs remain largely the same as last week, ranging from €6.00-6.20/kg.

Kildare Chilling remains on a price of €6.20/kg plus a 10c/kg quality assurance (QA) bonus.

Irish Country Meats also remains on a base price of €6.00/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus.

This is leaving prices for QA lambs at €6.10/kg up to €6.30/kg.

While prices at the top end of the market range from €6.40/kg up to €6.50/kg.

Factories are paying up to 21.5kg with deals to 22kg also being secured.

Ewe trade

The ewe trade remains firms also, with a good demand for ewes being seen at marts.

There is some movement to report in the ewe trade, with Kildare Chilling upping its base price for ewes by 10c/kg to stand at €3.00/kg plus a 10c/kg QA bonus.

However, despite this 10c/kg increase, it is still behind other meat processing plants where quotes this week remain from €3.20/kg up to €3.30/kg.

At the top end of the market, prices for ewes range from €3.40-3.80/kg.