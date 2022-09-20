The repercussions of a fertiliser shortage next year would be severe according to Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey, who is calling on the European Commission to launch a strategic response to ensure farmers maintain adequate supply.

Speaking at the National Ploughing Championships in Co. Laois, the Midlands-North-West MEP said a plan should be put in place now to address a potential fertiliser shortage.

He said: “While the year gone by was challenging, reserves were built up from the previous year but due to the war in Ukraine, those reserves will not be in place this year.

“Now, there is a significant shortage of gas, so the ability to produce fertilizer may be restricted.

“I believe there needs to be an assessment at European level to see where we stand strategically in terms of advanced planning, source and supply and a plan put in place to ensure we have enough fertiliser for next year.

“While we are reducing our dependency on fertiliser, we still need adequate supply in the short term.

“The actual physical supply is one element but the prohibitive cost has a knock-on effect to the cost of food and ensuring food security.

“Ultimately, if fertiliser gets too expensive, food becomes too expensive and that affects household’s right across the country.

“I have asked the European Commission to recognise the critical importance of fertiliser as a raw material and to set out how we intend to advance plans to secure supply for the year ahead.

“Now is the time to do it. Not when the pressure comes on in the spring.”