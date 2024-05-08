New Zealand Dairy Careers (NZDC) and Farm Relief Services (FRS) have announced a collaboration to offer an Immigration New Zealand approved Work Exchange Scheme, providing opportunities for 18-30-year-old dairy farmers from New Zealand and Ireland.

NZDC is the only Immigration New Zealand approved organisation that holds this accreditation for the dairy industry which enables people who had already used a Working Holiday Visa (WHS) in NZ to return again.

Under the scheme, Irish participants have the opportunity to experience 12 months in the dairy industry of New Zealand, expanding their skills and knowledge in a diverse agricultural landscape.

NZ work exchange scheme

Irish citizens who have previously used their New Zealand Working Holiday Visa allocation are also eligible to apply for this Work Exchange Scheme, allowing them a second sojourn in New Zealand.

In turn, participants from New Zealand have the chance to embark on a 12-month journey to Ireland.

FRS will place these experienced NZ workers alongside Irish dairy farmers, learning best practices and gaining insights into Irish farming techniques.

Director of NZDC, Matt Jones said: “We’re delighted to join forces with this accreditation which is a result of working closely with FRS for nearly a decade now.

“This collaboration reflects our commitment to fostering international cooperation in agriculture and empowering the next generation of dairy professionals.”

Head of Operations, FRS Network, Colette McInerney added: “We’re excited to partner with NZDC to facilitate this exchange of talent and expertise between New Zealand and Ireland.

“This programme provides valuable learning opportunities and promotes collaboration within the global dairy community.”

Cultural exchange

The NZDC-FRS Work Exchange Scheme is designed to facilitate cultural exchange, skill development, and career advancement for those involved in the dairy farming industry.

Participants will have the chance to immerse themselves in a new country, gain hands-on agricultural experience, and forge lifelong connections, according to the organisations.

Simon Henderson from New Zealand has been working on a farm in Co. Kilkenny as an FRS operator since he arrived through the exchange scheme in January 2024.

Simon said: “I would recommend the experience to other New Zealanders as it is a good way to look at something differently and to get to the other side of the world and experience the different farming practices and culture. Simon Henderson

“There are more people to less cows on farm in Ireland so there is good support. The support from FRS is also great to have and makes things a lot easier.

“Cows are wintered off grass, which is different to New Zealand’s common practice, so you gain the knowledge on how to manage housing and animal health in that environment.

“Calving seemed to be a much smoother process than at home and there is great practice from an animal welfare point of view.”

Simon has visited Dublin and other towns in his spare time and plans to do a bus tour around Europe to explore some areas and cities before he heads home.

Molly from Ireland has been working in New Zealand on a dairy farm in Canterbury for the last eight months.

Molly said: “I moved here eight months ago and currently I’m working on a dairy farm. If you’re thinking about moving to New Zealand I highly recommend you do.

“Since moving over here my life’s been so much more enjoyable; the hours here are really good and you get time to do other stuff like travelling around.”

Applications

Key highlights of the NZDC-FRS Work Exchange Programme include:

Irish citizens who have already used their New Zealand Working Holiday Visa allocation are also eligible to apply for this Work Exchange Scheme;

Paid job placements for young New Zealanders on dairy farms in Ireland with average wages ranging from €12.72 to €13.50 per hour;

Paid job placements for young Irish on dairy farms in New Zealand with average wages ranging from $25 to $33 per hour;

On-the-job training in various aspects of dairy farming, including animal health, pasture management, and farm maintenance;

Accommodation options, pastoral support services, assistance with visa applications, travel arrangements, through to airport transfers.

Applications for the programme are now open to Irish and New Zealand citizens aged 18 to 30 with at least 12 months of practical farming experience.

Interested candidates can visit the NZDC and FRS websites for more information on eligibility criteria and application procedures.