New EU regulation on nature restoration will undermine farming activity, accelerate rural decline and turn large parts of Ireland into nature reserves, the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA) has said.

Current nature restoration proposals will “end farming activity across Ireland’s peat soils, including 300,000ha of drained peatlands,” according to the association’s national president, Vincent Roddy.

“These are predominately in western areas from Co. Donegal to Cork and through our midlands in Roscommon, Offaly, Westmeath and Longford,” he added.

The INHFA’s comments come as executive vice-president, Frans Timmermans renewed the EU’s commitment to reverse biodiversity loss and fight climate change yesterday (Monday, September 20).

The 77th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York saw world leaders meet at the pledging event ‘Countdown to CBD COP15: Landmark Leaders Event for a Nature Positive World’.

Nature Restoration Law

In June 2022, the European Commission proposed the first ever Nature Restoration Law, which seeks to increase biodiversity in areas including managed forests and agricultural land.

The restoration and rewetting of drained peatlands, under agricultural use and in peat-extraction sites, was also a proposed target by the European Commission.

Legally binding targets for nature restoration will apply to every EU member state, in addition to existing laws. The proposal would also require member states to develop National Restoration Plans.

Advertisement

The INHFA also raised concerns that the regulation will provide member states with the opportunity to designate large areas of land without the requirement to compensate landowners for loss of income. Roddy said:

“For many rural communities the impact will be felt well beyond the farming sector. Once-off housing, both existing and new builds, will be impacted on peat soils, [as they are] now targeted for rewetting and restoration.”

The commission aims to cover at least 20% of the EU’s land and sea areas with nature restoration measures by 2030; and repair the 80% of EU habitats that are in poor condition, by 2050.

The association now calls on farmers, business owners, and the public at large across rural Ireland to inform themselves on the proposals, and demand action from public representatives to ensure rural communities are not “sold out”.

The European Commission’s draft proposals will now be debated by both the Council of Ministers and the European Parliament.

Meanwhile, in a keynote video address shown during the event at the 77th UN General Assembly, president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen said:

“The world needs to aim high to adopt an ambitious global deal for nature, with measurable goals and targets, a fair monitoring system, and scaled up financing from all sources.

“Biodiversity means human health, food security and resilience to climate change.”