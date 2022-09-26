Gardaí have reminded farmers to check that their vehicles are roadworthy following the seizure of a tractor and trailer in Co. Tipperary.

The New Holland tractor towing a dump trailer was recently stopped by the Tipperary Roads Policing Unit as they were carrying out a checkpoint with the Road Safety Authority (RSA) in Roscrea.

Gardaí found that the tax on the tractor had expired over 1,000 days previously, in 2019.

On carrying out a further inspection of the vehicle, gardai said that they discovered “a number of defects”, which were not specified.

Advertisement

A post on the An Garda Síochana Tipperary Facebook page stated that the vehicle was seized by officers at the checkpoint.

The post added that fixed charged penalty notices would be issued to the owner of the vehicle as a result. Image: An Garda Síochána

Meanwhile, gardaí have reminded farmers to keep their tractors in “good serviceable and roadworthy condition”.

They said that farmers should ensure the tractor is sitting level on the ground, the tyres are in good condition and correctly inflated and there are no fuel leaks.

The list of essential tractor safety checks issued by An Garda Síochana, the RSA and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) also includes the following: