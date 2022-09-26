Bord na Móna has today (Monday, September 26) opened applications for the latest round of its accelerator programme focused on “green innovation”.

Accelerate Green 2023 is aimed at supporting early-stage companies developing technology designed to solve challenges in areas such as renewable energy, sustainable food and beverage and the circular bioeconomy.

It is the first accelerator programme of its kind in Ireland dedicated to helping businesses to identify ways to grow their ideas, while supporting economic development.

The programme, delivered in-person in Boora, Co. Offaly, will see the successful applicants take part in deep learning and mentoring sessions and engage with a range of speakers. Geoff Meagher Bord na Móna chair, Karen Hennessy, chief executive of Real Leaf Farm, Dermot Honan chief executive of Borrisoleigh Bottling and Tom Donnellan, chief executive of Bord na Móna

During the last financial year over 90% of Bord na Móna investment met the EU’s criteria for ‘environmentally sustainable’ across areas such as renewable energy, land use change and the circular economy.

“Central to the success of the EU’s Green Deal are climate solutions leaders like Bord na Móna partnering with existing and future customers and suppliers, up and down the value chain, working to produce more sustainable goods and services,” Tom Donnellan, chief executive, Bord na Móna, said.

Advertisement

“In this regard, Bord na Móna recognises the potential of businesses participating in Accelerate Green to help deliver on the vision of the EU Green Deal.

“We are looking for companies that will become the next leaders in their sector and who can inspire other start-ups and scaleups across Ireland towards success.”

This is the third round of the programme, delivered by Bord na Móna in conjunction with Resolve Partners.

17 companies have already taken part in the Accelerate Green series, including a more specialised stream which is currently underway.

The participants include Borrisoleigh Bottling Ltd, GoEve, Real Leaf Farm, Jones Celtic BioEnergy (JCBE) and Positive Carbon.

The application deadline for companies wishing to take part in Accelerate Green 2023 is Friday, November 25, 2022.