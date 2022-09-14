Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) with special responsibility for research and innovation, Martin Heydon, has today (Wednesday, September 14) announced the establishment of a pilot research initiative.

The ‘Policy and Strategic Studies Research Call’ (PSSRC), will support projects that expand the evidence base for the department, informing and supporting the development of policies across the agri-food, forest, and bio-based sectors.

In tandem with announcing the establishment of the PSSRC, Minister Heydon also announced the launch of the first research call under this initiative.

He has invited all eligible Research Performing Organisations (RPOs) to submit proposals aligned to the topics specified in the call.

Minister calls for research proposals

Minister Heydon stated: “I am delighted to announce this pilot initiative and to see the immediate launch of the first Policy and Strategic Studies Research Call.

“Sound science is at the heart of everything we do and research is essential for providing the evidence and knowledge base for the development of policies and schemes and services, of benefit to the agri-food, forestry and bioeconomy sectors.

“The 20 topics in this call have been identified by my department to address immediate strategic policy needs. They range from climate, pesticides and forestry to animal health and welfare, the bioeconomy, and women in farming.”

The minister acknowledged that the initiative will mean that the government can be more agile in how it funds such projects, particularly for more urgent issues facing the department and the wider agri-food sector.

Proposals can be submitted through the DAFM FlexiGrant online submission portal. The deadline for submissions is October 17, 2022 at 4:00p.m.

More details will be provided to all potential applicants via an informational webinar hosted by the DAFM Research Division on Thursday, September 22, at 10:30a.m and pre-registration is required.